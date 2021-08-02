Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh wrestler defeated in 1/8 final at Tokyo Olympics

    2 August 2021, 10:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani wrestler Demeu Zhadyrayev was defeated in the Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg event at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

    The Kazakhstani lost a bout against Japanese Yabiku Shohei 3-5 in the Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg 1/8 Final.

    So far Kazakhstani athletes have collected three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

    Recall that Team Kazakhstan's flag bearers Olga Rypakova and Kamshybek Kunkabayev stunned the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games with their national costumes on Friday evening.

    XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tokyo Olympics
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    Grigoriy Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches final of ITF doubles tournament in Tehran
    Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches tennis tournament quarterfinal in US
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
    4 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    5 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana