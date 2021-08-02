Kazakh wrestler defeated in 1/8 final at Tokyo Olympics

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani wrestler Demeu Zhadyrayev was defeated in the Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg event at the Tokyo Olympic Games, Kazinform cites the official website of the Games.

The Kazakhstani lost a bout against Japanese Yabiku Shohei 3-5 in the Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg 1/8 Final.

So far Kazakhstani athletes have collected three bronze medals one in judo and two in weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Recall that Team Kazakhstan's flag bearers Olga Rypakova and Kamshybek Kunkabayev stunned the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games with their national costumes on Friday evening.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.