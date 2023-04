ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Dias Kalen won silver at the ongoing 2023 Asian Greco-Roman Championships in Astana, Kazinform cites Qazsport.

In the men’s 82 kg final bout, 25-year-old Kalen lost to Kyrgyzstan’s Akylbek Talantbek 2:3 to grab silver.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstani Almat Kebispayev and Ibragim Magomadov won the bronze and gold at the Asian Wrestling Championships correspondingly.