    Kazakh women’s tennis team moves to 7th line in world rankings

    17 April 2023, 20:48

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The national women’s tennis team skyrocketed from the 10th to the 7th line of the updated Billie Jean King Cup rankings, Kazinform reports citing the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    The Kazakh team outran the teams of Italy, the U.S., Germany, Romania, Belgium and Great Britain.

    In a home match held in Astana, the Kazakh team defeated Poland with the score of 3:1 and made it to the finals of the tournament slated for November 2023.

    Switzerland, the reigning champion of the Billie Jean King Cup, tops the world rankings

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

