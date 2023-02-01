Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakh women’s team grabs gold at ISSF World Cup Rifle and Pistol 2023

1 February 2023, 19:12
Kazakh women’s team grabs gold at ISSF World Cup Rifle and Pistol 2023

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani women’s team claimed gold in the 10m air rifle competition at the SSF World Cup Rifle and Pistol 2023, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

Kazakh women’s team grabbed the 10m air rifle gold at the SSF World Cup Rifle and Pistol 2023 in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The team included Alexandra Le, Elizaveta Bezrukova, and Anastasiya Grigoreva.


Photo:olympic.kz


Related news
Most gold sold in Brazil in 2021 may be illegal
Kazakhstan claims 3 medals at 2023 IBSA Judo Grand Prix Portugal
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan  
Read also
Over 1,500 Kazakhstanis still treated for COVID-19
Number of COVID-19 cases down in Kazakhstan
2023 Paris Grand Slam: Judoka Abuzhakynova brings bronze to Kazakhstan
Kazakh judoka Shamshayev claims bronze at Paris Grand Slam
Arina Altukhova of Kazakhstan hauls gold at ISSF World Cup in Jakarta
Kazakhstan’s Dauranova captures gold at ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating
Chile manages to tie Davis Cup Qualifier against Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Troitskaya wins gold in FIS Women’s Slalom in Kyrgyzstan
News Partner
Popular
1 February 5. Today's Birthdays
2 Cooperation in field of education with Kazakhstan discussed in Bulgaria
3 Kazakhstan’s Dauranova captures gold at ISU Junior World Cup Speed Skating
4 Kazakhstan’s Troitskaya wins gold in FIS Women’s Slalom in Kyrgyzstan
5 February 5. Kazinform's timeline of major events

News