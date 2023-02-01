Kazakh women’s team grabs gold at ISSF World Cup Rifle and Pistol 2023

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani women’s team claimed gold in the 10m air rifle competition at the SSF World Cup Rifle and Pistol 2023, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee.

The team included Alexandra Le, Elizaveta Bezrukova, and Anastasiya Grigoreva.

