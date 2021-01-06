Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh women’s boxing team to compete at boxing tournament in Serbia

    6 January 2021, 20:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s women’s boxing team is to take part in the Nation's Cup international boxing tournament, Kazinform reports.

    The international tournament is due to take place on January 9-17, 2021 in Sombor, Serbia.

    Kazakhstani female boxers Arailym Marat (48kg), Dina Zholaman (54kg), Vladislava Kukhta (57kg), Rimma volosenko (60kg), Zhansaya Baltabekova (64kg), Velentina Khalzova (69kg), Marina Valnova (75kg), Gulsaya Yerzhan (81kg),and Lyazzat Kungeibayeva (+81kg) are to vie at the tournament.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Boxing
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
    Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events