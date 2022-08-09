Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh women and men’s chess teams finish 8th and 20th at Chess Olympiad
9 August 2022 19:17

Kazakh women and men’s chess teams finish 8th and 20th at Chess Olympiad

CHENNAI. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s female and male chess players finished 8th and 20th, respectively, at the 44th Chess Olympiad held in Chennai, India, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstan (women) defeated 2.5-1.5 India 3 in round 11 of the 44th Chess Olympiad.

With eight wins, one tie, and two losses, the Kazakh female chess team ranked 8th in the overall standings, topped by Ukraine. Georgia and the USA took silver and bronze, respectively.

Kazakhstan (men) and India 3 tied 2-2 in the last round of the Olympiad.

Uzbekistan’s male chess team was first, followed by Armenia and India.




Photo: Chessnews.info

Related news
I Intl Chess Festival to be held in Atyrau Aug 15-24
Kazakh male chess players earn early victory at Chess Olympiad
Kazakhstan loses to India at Chess Olympiad
Read also
I Intl Chess Festival to be held in Atyrau Aug 15-24
Kazakhstani hauls table tennis bronze at 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games
Nur-Sultan to host intl triathlon competition Aug 14
Runner Litvin sets Kazakhstan's 400m record
One more Kazakhstani advances at WTA 1000 in Toronto
Kazakhstani Rybakina wins first-round match at Toronto Open
Kazakh men’s team up in 44th Chess Olympiad standings
Kazakh male chess players earn early victory at Chess Olympiad
Popular
1 Kazakh President concludes his short-term leave
2 Kazakhstan to brace for rains Aug 9
3 Kazakhstan and Russia to debate joint space projects at Baikonur
4 World’s leading university to open its branch in Kazakh capital
5 Schools to be built in line with new design standards in Kazakhstan – PM

News

Archive