    • Kazakh women and men’s chess teams finish 5th and 17th at Chess Olympiad

    9 August 2022 19:17

    CHENNAI. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s female and male chess players finished 5th and 17th, respectively, at the 44th Chess Olympiad held in Chennai, India, Kazinform reports.

    Kazakhstan (women) defeated 2.5-1.5 India 3 in round 11 of the 44th Chess Olympiad.

    With eight wins, one tie, and two losses, the Kazakh female chess team ranked 5th in the overall standings, topped by Ukraine. Georgia and the USA took silver and bronze, respectively.

    Kazakhstan (men) and India 3 tied 2-2 in the last round of the Olympiad.

    Uzbekistan’s male chess team was first, followed by Armenia and India.


