    Kazakh woman with coronavirus reportedly visited Germany

    14 March 2020, 13:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A Kazakhstani woman who tested positive for coronavirus was isolated on March 12, Kazinform reports.

    According to Saule Kisikova, Head of the Healthcare Department of Nur-Sultan, the woman flew to Nur-Sultan via Warsaw. While she was in Europe, the woman also visited Germany.

    She was hospitalized on Thursday and remains under constant control of medical staff in the Kazakh capital.

    Ms Kisikova added that the healthcare authorities are trying to identify and contact 86 passengers from Warsaw-Nur-Sultan flight.

    Earlier it was reported that two more cases of coronavirus had been confirmed in Kazakhstan – the abovementioned woman and a man in Almaty.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

