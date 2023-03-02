Kazakh woman injured as passenger bus collides with truck in Russia’s Altay region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A woman from Kazakhstan was among the victims of the bus-truck collision which occurred on the Barnaul-Rubtsovsk highway in Russia’s Altay region, Kazinform reports with a reference to the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

«The woman was rushed to the nearest hospital. Her condition is estimated as good. She is under the supervision of doctors,» the MFA official spokesperson Aibek Smadyarov said.

The accident occured on March 2, in Rubtsovsk district of Altay region, on A-322 highway. Two people died, five were injured as a result of the accident. The bus was moving from Novosibirsk to Semey, TASS reported.



