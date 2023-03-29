Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakh weightlifters win gold and bronze at 2023 Youth World Championships in Albania

    29 March 2023, 08:23

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh weightlifters Yerassyl Saulebekov and Darya Balabyuk won gold and bronze medals at the 2023 Youth World Weightlifting Championships being held in Durrës, Albania, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    Yerassyl Saulebekov became the first lifter to grab a gold medal at the event in men’s 73kg weight division. He lifted 137kg in the snatch and 168kg in clean & jerk, 305kg in total, the National Weightlifting Federation says.

    As for Darya Balabyuk, she won a bronze medal in women’s 55kg. Her total result is 175kg (78 in the snatch +97 in the clean & jerk), the Federation informed.

    Photo: Sports.kz

    Earlier, another Kazakhstani athlete Arapbay Nurassyl took a bronze medal in men’s 67kg having lifted a total of 266kg (120kg in the snatch, 146kg in the clean&jerk).

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Sport Kazakhstan Weightlifting
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh, Russian foreign ministers meet in Moscow
    PM tasks to complete technical inspection of all heat distribution networks until Jun 1
    PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
    April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path