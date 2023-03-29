Kazakh weightlifters win gold and bronze at 2023 Youth World Championships in Albania

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh weightlifters Yerassyl Saulebekov and Darya Balabyuk won gold and bronze medals at the 2023 Youth World Weightlifting Championships being held in Durrës, Albania, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

Yerassyl Saulebekov became the first lifter to grab a gold medal at the event in men’s 73kg weight division. He lifted 137kg in the snatch and 168kg in clean & jerk, 305kg in total, the National Weightlifting Federation says.

As for Darya Balabyuk, she won a bronze medal in women’s 55kg. Her total result is 175kg (78 in the snatch +97 in the clean & jerk), the Federation informed.

Photo: Sports.kz

Earlier, another Kazakhstani athlete Arapbay Nurassyl took a bronze medal in men’s 67kg having lifted a total of 266kg (120kg in the snatch, 146kg in the clean&jerk).