    • Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games

    3 August 2022 16:10

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The V Islamic Solidarity Games will run between August 9 and 18 in the city of Konya, Turkey. 14 athletes will defend the colors of Kazakhstan, the Weightlifting Federation’s press service reports.

    Among them are Zulfiya Chinshanlo (59 kg), Arai Nurlybekova (76 kg), Aisha Omarova (81 kg), Aiym Yezhanova (81 kg), Lyubov Kovalchuk (87kg), Aizada Muptilda (87 kg). Arli Chontey (55 kg), Otepbergen Aliyev (61 kg), Alexey Churkin (73 kg), Yelaman Seitkazy (81 kg), Sergey Petrovich (89 kg), Asylzhan Bektay (89 kg), Kirill Staroverkin (96 kg) and Artyom Atropov (102) are also on the list.


    Photo: olympic.kz

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    #Sport #Kazakhstan
