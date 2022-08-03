Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
3 August 2022 16:10

Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The V Islamic Solidarity Games will run between August 9 and 18 in the city of Konya, Turkey. 14 athletes will defend the colors of Kazakhstan, the Weightlifting Federation’s press service reports.

Among them are Zulfiya Chinshanlo (59 kg), Arai Nurlybekova (76 kg), Aisha Omarova (81 kg), Aiym Yezhanova (81 kg), Lyubov Kovalchuk (87kg), Aizada Muptilda (87 kg). Arli Chontey (55 kg), Otepbergen Aliyev (61 kg), Alexey Churkin (73 kg), Yelaman Seitkazy (81 kg), Sergey Petrovich (89 kg), Asylzhan Bektay (89 kg), Kirill Staroverkin (96 kg) and Artyom Atropov (102) are also on the list.


Photo: olympic.kz

Related news
Kazakhstan’s Abuzhakynova storms into Asian Judo Championships final
Kazakhstan earns 3 more medals at Sofia 2022 World Taekwondo Junior Championships
Kazakhstani Rypakova fails to get through finals at Athletics U20 Champs
Read also
COVID-19: Nur-Sultan city, N Kazakhstan region observe high bed occupancy rate
Rising COVID-19 incidence reported in all regions of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Abuzhakynova storms into Asian Judo Championships final
Iran's Khayyam ERS satellite to be launched from Baikonur
Road to School charity campaign kicks off in Kazakhstan
Monuments to Alash Movement leaders to appear across Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan and Andorra sign reciprocal visa exemption agr’t
Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to Lebanese President
Popular
1 6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
2 Kazakhstan, Morocco debate coop in transport sector
3 Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
4 WHO Director-General Tedros arrives in Almaty
5 Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects

News

Archive