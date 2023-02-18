Kazakh weightlifters to compete in 8 intl sporting events in 2023
18 February 2023, 09:45
ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2023, Kazakh weightlifters will compete in eight IWF international competitions, the National Weightlifting Federation said, Kazinform reports.
They are:
- IWF Youth World Championships (March 25 – April 1), Albania
- Asian Championships - Paris 2024 Qual. Event (May 3-13), Korea
- IWF Grand Prix (June 2-12), Cuba
- Asian Youth and Junior Championships (July 28-August 5), India
- IWF World Championships – Paris 2024 Qual. Event (September 2-17), Saudi Arabia
- 19th Asian Games (September 30 – October 7), China
- Junior World Championships (November), Mexico
- IWF Grand Prix II – Paris 2024 Qual. Event (December 1-17), Qatar.
