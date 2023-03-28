Go to the main site
    Kazakh weightlifter wins bronze at Youth World Championships

    28 March 2023, 12:02

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Nurasyl Arapbai won the bronze medal in the snatch at the 2023 Youth World Weightlifting Championships underway in Durrës, Albania, Kazinform cites the Federation’s press service.

    The championships bring together 268 sportsmen from 57 countries of the world.

    11 athletes of Kazakhstan are set to defend the country’s colors.

    On Day 3 Nurasyl Arapbai won the country’s first medal in the men’s 67 kg weight category.

    In the snatch, clean, and jerk combination he lifted a total of 266 kg (120kg+146kg) to take fourth place.

    Today, Yerasyl Saulebekov and Altynai Tanirbergenova are expected to vie for top honors in the men’s 73 kg and women’s 59 kg weight categories correspondingly.

    The 2023 Youth World Weightlifting Championships will run until April 1.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

