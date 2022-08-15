15 August 2022 07:35

Kazakh weightlifter wins bronze at Islamic Solidarity Games 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh weightlifter Assylzhan Bektai became a bronze medalist of the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games being held in Konya (Türkiye), Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Directorate for Sports Development.

Assylzhan lifted a total of 353kg (162kg in the snatch and 191 in clean and jerk) in men’s 89kg weight division.

As a result, he earned bronze for the total weight lifted and silver in the snatch.