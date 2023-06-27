Go to the main site
    Kazakh weightlifter Vladimir Sedov dies at 35

    27 June 2023, 11:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani weightlifter Vladimir Sedov died at the young age of 35, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In its official statement regarding Sedov’s untimely passing the Kazakhstan Weightlifting Federation extended its deep condolences to his family and loved ones.

    «Experienced athlete, weightlifter Vladimir Sedov passed away the night before. The Honored Master of Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, 2008 Beijing Olympics participant, many-time champion and record holder of Kazakhstan Vladimir Sedov has dedicated his life to sport. He was awarded with the Qurmet order for his outstanding achievements in sport,» the statement by the federation reads.

    The Ministry of Culture and Sports also confirmed the information of Sedov’s untimely passing.

    Born on March 2, 1988, Vladimir Sedov hailed from Ushtobe. He was fond of sport since early age. He elder brother Sergey Sedov is a senior coach of Kazakhstan’s national weightlifting team.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

