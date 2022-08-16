Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 476.18 eur/kzt 485.56

    rub/kzt 7.76 cny/kzt 70.34
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Kazakh weightlifter sets record at 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games

    16 August 2022 10:27

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani weightlifter Aizada Muptilda captured gold at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Türkiye, Kazinform reports.

    On the final day of the tournament Kazakhstan’s female weightlifters collected three gold and three silver medals.

    Aizada Muptilda set the record of the Islamic Solidarity Games by lifting 266kg in Women’s -87kg weight category and taking home three gold medals.

    Lyubol Kovalchuk of Kazakhstan hauled three silver medals in the same weight class by lifting 261 kg in total.

    In total, Kazakhstani weightlifters gained 8 gold, 15 silver and 3 bronze medals at the tournament.


    Photo: @drs_kz

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Sport #Kazakhstan #Weightlifting
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan pockets silver at U20 World Women’s Wrestling Champs
    Kazakhstani Danilina lost in Cincinnati quarterfinals
    FC Kairat to face FC Akzhaiyk in Kazakhstan Cup quarterfinals
    Kazakhstan to allocate KZT 136 bln for sports infrastructure development
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 August 20. Today's Birthdays
    3 Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
    4 Quake jolts 349 km away from Almaty
    5 Over 858,000 teens complete COVID-19 vaccination cycle