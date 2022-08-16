Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh weightlifter sets record at 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games
16 August 2022 10:27

Kazakh weightlifter sets record at 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani weightlifter Aizada Muptilda captured gold at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Türkiye, Kazinform reports.

On the final day of the tournament Kazakhstan’s female weightlifters collected three gold and three silver medals.

Aizada Muptilda set the record of the Islamic Solidarity Games by lifting 266kg in Women’s -87kg weight category and taking home three gold medals.

Lyubol Kovalchuk of Kazakhstan hauled three silver medals in the same weight class by lifting 261 kg in total.

In total, Kazakhstani weightlifters gained 8 gold, 15 silver and 3 bronze medals at the tournament.


Photo: @drs_kz
Related news
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U20 World Women’s Wrestling Champs
Kazakhstani Danilina lost in Cincinnati quarterfinals
FC Kairat to face FC Akzhaiyk in Kazakhstan Cup quarterfinals
Read also
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U20 World Women’s Wrestling Champs
Over 700,000 Kazakhstanis visited Uzbekistan since Jan
Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
Kazakhstani Danilina lost in Cincinnati quarterfinals
Kazakh President Aide Gizat Nurdauletov attends 17th meeting of SCO Security Council Secretaries
Kazakhstani karateka Sofia Berultseva wins gold at Islamic Solidarity Games 2022
Kazakh President arrives in Sochi for a working visit
Astana basketball club signs American point guard Deondre Parks
Popular
1 COVID-19 kills 66 more Iranians over past 24 hours
2 August 20. Today's Birthdays
3 Kazakh President satisfied with results of talks with Vladimir Putin
4 Quake jolts 349 km away from Almaty
5 Over 858,000 teens complete COVID-19 vaccination cycle

News

Archive