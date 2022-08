12 August 2022 22:36

Kazakh weightlifter Otepbergen Aliyev wins bronze at Islamic Solidarity Games 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh weightlifter Otepbergen Aliyev won bronze at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Turkiye, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Otepbergen Aliyev of Kazakhstan claimed the 61kg bronze after a total lift of 271kg.

Earlier it was reported that Arli Chontei snatched gold in the category of 55kg.

Photo: olympic.kz