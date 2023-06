Kazakh WBA champ KOs American in US

NUR-SULTAN. KAIZNFORM - Kazakh boxer Bek Nurmaganbet (6-0, 4kos) made debut in the USA, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Bek Nurmaganbet of Kazakhstan defeated American Khainell Wheeler (7-1, 6kos) by a knockout in the second round of the super middleweight bout at the boxing event in Minneapolis, Minnesota State, USA.

The Kazakhstani scored his seventh win in professional boxing, remaining undefeated. The American faced his second loss.