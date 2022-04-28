Kazakh Vice PM presents income enhancement program until 2025

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 2025 income enhancement program provides for increasing salaries of over one million workers in the budget sphere, quasi-public sector, and production personnel. As for businesses getting state support it is envisaged to raise salaries of 2.8 million workers through introducing concrete obligations, Kazakh Vice Prime Minister Yeraly Tugzhanov said while presenting the Program, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to him, over two million new jobs will be created through the implementation of investment projects in different sectors of economy by 2025. Of which, 950 thousand jobs will be created in manufacturing, 583 thousand in infrastructure, 458 thousand in agriculture, and 59 in tourism.

SME belts will be created around 50 large enterprises, which will lead to increased incomes. For instance, the glass plant in Kyzylorda region will create around itself SME belt made up of eight mini-plants producing fiberglass, car glass, glass souvenirs, glass containers, glass dishes, ultrathin glasses for smartphones.

As part of the program, it is planned to localize new productions of 19 manufactured goods in demand.

According to Tugzhanov, there are plans to develop creative industries with the non-government fund for the support of creative industries has been registered. Each region will have its niche taking into account the local identity of the region.

«The existing base of Kazakhfilm and other culture facilities will be used to provide creative groups the opportunity to develop at their platforms,» said Yeraly Tugzhanov.

In addition, the Government eyes to increase the share of salaries in the GDP from 31% to 38.5% and provide Kazakhstan fully with domestic foods by 2025.

As part of the Bakytty otbasy project, 20 thousand mothers with many children and brining up children with disabilities will be able to raise their qualifications and receive income at home.

To support people with special needs, pensioners, it is envisaged to increase the number of social entrepreneurship facilities from 300 to 1,000.



