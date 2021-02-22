Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Kazakh vice ministers of healthcare get 2nd dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine

    22 February 2021, 10:35

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two vice ministers of healthcare have been inoculated with the second dose of the Sputnik V vaccine, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    On Monday, Vice Minister of Healthcare – chief state sanitary officer Yerlan Kiyasov and Vice Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat got the second dose of Russia’s Sputnik vaccine at one of the outpatient clinics in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

    Recall that the voluntary vaccination campaign against the coronavirus infection kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1.

    Yerlan Kiyasov and Azhar Giniyat were the first representatives of the Kazakh Ministry of Healthcare to be inoculated with the first dose of Sputnik V vaccine.

    The second stage of the vaccination campaign has started today.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Coronavirus Kazakhstan COVID-19 Sputnik V
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Biden calls climate change 'only truly existential threat'
    4 Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    5 Yeldos Smetov to miss out on Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam in Astana