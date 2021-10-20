Go to the main site
    Kazakh vice minister stresses importance of developing human resources in mining sector

    20 October 2021, 12:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The importance of developing human resources in the mining sector was stressed at the 11th Astana Mining & Metallurgy Congress taking place in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Addressing the event, Adilbek Sarsembayev, Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister, pointed out that the development of HR and contribution to human potential were and will be an important part of progress of the State as well as businesses.

    «Today, human capital is the central resource paradigm of the main achievements of humanity. In the sector, it is important for geologists, miners, and metallurgists to promote corporate culture aimed at increasing the effectiveness of the work and responsibility for its results in addition to the best base competences,» he said.

    The vice minister also noted the importance of adapting to the new digital reality.

    «The digital transformation, adaptation to the ever-changing conditions of life, control and monitoring over production processes with the use of artificial intelligence, all this is the reality of today’s life,» said Sarsembayev.

    He called for the continuation of the work to modernize technological processes with the transition to Industry 4.0.

    Today, the Astana Mining & Metallurgy Congress is an effective platform for professional meetings, reaching agreements, and signing contracts. With foreign experts participating in the event, it promotes exchanges of experiences, best practices, and development of new solutions.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

