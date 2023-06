Kazakh Vice Minister of National Economy relieved of her duties

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Government of Kazakhstan decreed to relieve Madina Zhunussbekova of her duties as the Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, Paris 1 Pantheon-Sorbonne University.

Has been appointed to the post in April 2018.