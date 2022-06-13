Kazakh Vice Minister of Labor relieved of the post

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Ruslan Sakeyev was relieved of the post of Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan in line with the government’s decree, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1978 in North Kazakhstan region, Ruslan Sakeyev is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law University and the Karaganda Institute of Actual Education «Bolashak».

He started his professional career at the Kazakh University of Law and Humanities and held various posts in the regional administrations of Karaganda and Mangistau regions.

He has served as Vice Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan since October 2021.



