Kazakh Vice Minister of Justice relieved of post

Kudrenok Tatyana
12 May 2022, 20:36
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Azamat Amirgaliyev has been relieved of the post of Vice Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan by the decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in 1976 in Almaty, he is a graduate of the Kazakh Institute of Legal Studies and International Relations, the Innovative Eurasian University and the International School of Business MBA.

He started his professional career at the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 1998. Afterwards, he held posts at the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, JSC Alliance Bank and more.

In 2019 he returned to the Ministry of Justice to become its Executive Secretary. He has been serving as the Vice Minister of Justice since October 2020.


