Kazakh Vice Minister of Information appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By the Government decree Askhat Oralov is appointed as the Vice Minister of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan, the PM’s press service reports.

Born in 1990 in Pavlodar is the graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Moscow State University of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Since April 2019 has worked as the Deputy Governor of Pavlodar region.