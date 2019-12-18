Go to the main site
    Kazakh Vice Minister of Industry relieved of the post

    18 December 2019, 16:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Timur Toktabayev, Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was relieved of the post in line with the governmental decree, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the prime minister.

    Mr. Toktabayev joined the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development in 2011. He was appointed to the post of Vice Minister in 2016. He also worked at Tau-Ken Samruk JSC, the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, Kazgeoinform and many other companies.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals
