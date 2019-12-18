Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments

Kazakh Vice Minister of Industry relieved of the post

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 December 2019, 16:39
Kazakh Vice Minister of Industry relieved of the post

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Timur Toktabayev, Vice Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, was relieved of the post in line with the governmental decree, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the prime minister.

Mr. Toktabayev joined the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructural Development in 2011. He was appointed to the post of Vice Minister in 2016. He also worked at Tau-Ken Samruk JSC, the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, Kazgeoinform and many other companies.

Government of Kazakhstan   Appointments, dismissals  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
14 foresters killed in Abai wildfires awarded posthumously
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
1 800 firefighters continue to put out wildfires in Abai region
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Meeting held with diplomatic corps accredited in Almaty
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships