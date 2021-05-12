Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Kazakh Vice Minister of Finance relieved of the post

    12 May 2021, 18:49

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kanat Bayedilov has been relieved of the post of Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

    Kanat Bayedilov was born in 1967 in Almaty region. He graduated from the Almaty National Economy Institute and the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

    He began his career at the Financial Department of Almaty region. Throughout the years he held various posts at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    He has been Vice Minister of Finance since May 2017.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan Ministry of Finance
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region