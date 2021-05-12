Kazakh Vice Minister of Finance relieved of the post

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kanat Bayedilov has been relieved of the post of Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment, Kazinform has learnt from the prime minister’s press service.

Kanat Bayedilov was born in 1967 in Almaty region. He graduated from the Almaty National Economy Institute and the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

He began his career at the Financial Department of Almaty region. Throughout the years he held various posts at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He has been Vice Minister of Finance since May 2017.