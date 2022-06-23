Go to the main site
    Kazakh Vice Minister of Ecology relieved of post

    23 June 2022, 11:45

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Serik Kozhaniyazov was relieved of the post of Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the prime minister’s press service.

    Born in 1965 in Kyzylorda city, Serik Kozhaniyazov is a graduate of the Kuzbass Polytechnical Institute and the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.

    Kozhaniyazov held numerous posts in the administration of Kyzylorda region and Kyzylorda city. In 2008 he joined the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Between 2014 and 2019 he was the deputy akim (governor) of Kyzylorda region and special representative of the President at the Baikonur complex.

    Between 2019 and 2021 he served as a state inspector at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    He took up the post of the Vice Minister in January 2021.

    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals
