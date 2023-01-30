Kazakh vice minister of ecology and natural resources appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Nurlan Kurmalayev has been named the Kazakh vice minister of ecology and natural resources, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Premier.

Born in 1988 in Almaty, Kurmalayev graduated from the Rysskulov Kazakh Economics University and Oxford Brooks University.

Between 2015 and 2017, he served as the Deputy and Advisor to the Astana Innovations Board Chairman.

In 2018 and 2019, he was the digitalization manager at Samruk Kazyna Corporate University.

Until 2021, he held senior posts at the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

In 2021 and 2022, he was the Deputy Chairman of the National Information Technologies JSC.

Prior to his current appointment, he acted as the vice minister of ecology, geology and natural resources of Kazakhstan.





Photo: primeminister.kz



