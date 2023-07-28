Go to the main site
    Kazakh Vice Minister of Agriculture steps down

    28 July 2023, 15:19

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Rustem Kurmanov has been relieved of the post of Vice Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan by the decree of the Government, Kazinform has learned from the Government’s press service.

    Kurmanov submitted his resignation from the post he has held since March 2019.

    Born in 1981, Kurmanov hails from North Kazakhstan region where he graduated from the Ualikhanov Kokshetau State University.

    Prior to his tenure at the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry, he was the Chairman of the Management Board of JSC «KazAgro» Holding» and Vice Minister of Agriculture between 2017 and 2019. He also served as the advisor to the Minister of Agriculture in 2017.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

