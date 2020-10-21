Go to the main site
    Kazakh Vice FM participates in CA-EU High-Level Political and Security Dialogue

    21 October 2020, 17:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Marat Syzdykov has participated in the online meeting of the High-level Political and Security Dialogue between Central Asia and European Union, Kazinform has learnt from Kazakh MFA’s press service.

    The EU delegation was led by the Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Helga Schmid. Given high importance to developing cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan for ensuring security in Central Asia and Europe, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan Mirwais Nab was invited to take part in this event.

    The parties discussed the agenda and the course of preparation for the 16th Central Asia–EU Ministerial meeting scheduled for this November, as well as shared their perspectives on EU programming activities in Central Asia and Afghanistan.

    The participants have reaffirmed their mutual interest in building up cooperation in healthcare and border management, meeting regional challenges and threats related to terrorism and extremism, illicit drug trafficking, expanding cooperation between law enforcement agencies, as well as elaborating joint approaches to solving the afghan problem.

    Regional sustainable development challenges, including cooperation for rational transboundary water resources management, addressing environmental issues and climate change, were widely deliberated and discussed.

    Following the meeting, the EEAS Secretary General and the deputy foreign ministers of Central Asia and Afghanistan agreed to focus their foreign affairs agencies’ efforts on full implementation of the EU Strategy for Central Asia.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

