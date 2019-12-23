Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Tourism and Sport

Kazakh, Uzbek universities to coop in tourism development

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
23 December 2019, 07:50
Kazakh, Uzbek universities to coop in tourism development

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Minister of Culture and Sport of Kazakhstan Aktoty Raimkulova met with Vice Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Aziz Abduhakimov in Tashkent, Kazinform reports.

The meeting discussed the common issues of development of tourism. The sides signed a memorandum of cooperation between Uzbekistan’s Silk Road International Tourism University and Kazakhstan’s International University of Tourism and Hospitality.

The aim of the memorandum is to establish network partnership between the universities, to develop long-term, effective and mutually beneficial cooperation as well as to form information environment for the development of tourism in two countries.

Universities    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan    Tourism  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires