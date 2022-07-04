Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh, Uzbek presidents talk over phone

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
4 July 2022, 13:47
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev. The sides discussed the issues of the bilateral and regional agendas, Kazinform has learned from the Akorda press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the timeliness of the decisions taken by the Uzbek leadership to ensure stability in Karakalpakstan. The President also wished success to Shavkat Mirziyoyev in holding the referendum on amendments to the country’s Constitution. He stressed the importance of implementing the program of large-scale political and socioeconomic transformations in fraternal Uzbekistan.

The heads of state also discussed the agenda of the upcoming Consultative Meeting of the Leaders of Central Asian Countries set to take place in Kyrgyzstan.


Photo: akorda.kz

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan    President of Kazakhstan    Politics   Kazakhstan  
