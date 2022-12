Kazakh, Uzbek Presidents sign alliance and border demarcation treaties

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a treaty on allied relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan as well as a state border demarcation treaty, Kazinform cites Akorda.





Photo: t.me/bort_01