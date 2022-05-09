Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Kazakh, Uzbek presidents discuss cooperation in trade and economic sphere

    9 May 2022, 21:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a phone talk with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    The two exchanged congratulations on the Victory Day, wishing the brotherly people well-being and prosperity.

    Tokayev and Mirziyoyev discussed the current state of and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and alliance.

    The Heads of State focused on the activation of cooperation in the trade and economic and other spheres, which are of mutual interest. They expressed their commitment to the further full development of the multifaceted partnership.

    The leaders also discussed the current issues of regional cooperation, in particular the upcoming consultative meeting of the Presidents of the Central Asian States to take place this summer.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    KMG Chairman Magzum Mirzagaliyev, Director of UK’s Sanctions Directorate David Reed meet
    FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
    Kazakh President offers condolences to Italian PM over passing of Silvio Berlusconi
    Tokayev meets with Total Energies CEO Patrick Pouyanné
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region