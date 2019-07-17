Kazakh, Uzbek PMs unveiled Beineu- Akzhigit- Border of Uzbekistan intl highway

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov took part in the opening ceremony of Beineu-Akzhigit-the Border of Uzbekistan international highway, Kazinform learnt from primeminister.kz.

Askar Mamin congratulated the attendees on theopening of traffic on the international road and stressed the importance of theevent for the development of Central Asia’s transport infrastructure,increasing trade volumes and unlocking the transit potential.





«This project was implemented on a direct instruction of the FirstPresident-Leader of Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev. The opening of this road symbolizesan intensive development of our strategic partnership, as determined by NursultanNazarbayev and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev,»said Mamin.

Askar Maminnoted that symbolism of the project launched as part of The Year of Kazakhstanin Uzbekistan, the opening ceremony of which was attended by President ofKazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.





«The state visit of the Head of State to Uzbekistan in April 2019 gavean additional impetus to the development of the bilateral cooperation,» saidthe Kazakh PM.

Accordingto him, the relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have reached a brandnew level in recent years and have acquired a steady positive trend. This isconfirmed by the annual growth in mutual trade. Last year, bilateral tradeamounted to $3 billion. Positive growth trend is observed this year as well.





In turn, PrimeMinister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov noted strategic importance of the eventfor the two neighboring fraternal countries.

«Successful implementation of this project under the Nurly Zhol stateprogram will give a new impulse to the Silk Road trade flows and thedevelopment of our entire region,» said Aripov, noting that «this highway is ofparamount importance for further activation of trade and economic relationsbetween Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.»

During hisworking visit to Mangystau region, Askar Mamin visited a number of innovativeindustrial enterprises. He was reported about the implementation ofinfrastructure projects and the development of green economy in the region, andthe progress of construction of new cultural and tourist facilities.





AskarMamin got familiarized himself with the development of renewable energy sourcesin the region, construction and reconstruction of the roads. A number ofprojects for the construction of solar and wind power plants with a totalcapacity of 50.6MW have already been implemented in the region. It is expectedthat by 2021 renewable energy sources with a capacity of 147.6MW will beoperating in the region.

During avisit to Schlumberger Aktau Megabase, Askar Mamin surveyed newproduction and service facilities of the company servicing oil fields. Thecompany currently covers the needs of most customers in Kazakhstan.

The PM gotfamiliarized himself with the work of the Caspi Bitumen joint venture, whichspecializes in production of high quality road bitumen. Thejoint venture was established by JSC NC KazMunayGas and CITIC Kazakhstan LLP.The company can process up to 1 million tonnes of tarry oil and produce upto 520 thousand tonnes of various-grade bitumen per annum. The company has produced37% of all road bitumen in Kazakhstan in 2018.





During thevisit to the Caspian desalination plant, the head of the Government heard areport on the second stage of the plant’s modernization which will let produce 40,000m³ of drinking water per day for the residentsof Munayli, Karakiyansky and Tupkaragan districts.

The Prime Ministeralso visited construction sites of a new tourism complex and Abish Kekilbayev CulturalCenter. The total area of ​​the cultural center is 9.5 thousand m². The facilitywill be commissioned by the end of 2020.

AskarMamin also examined a new 800-bed hotel located on the coast of the Caspian Sea.The project will be commissioned in June 2020.