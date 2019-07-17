Kazakh, Uzbek PMs unveiled Beineu- Akzhigit- Border of Uzbekistan intl highway

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov took part in the opening ceremony of Beineu-Akzhigit-the Border of Uzbekistan international highway, Kazinform learnt from primeminister.kz.

Askar Mamin congratulated the attendees on the opening of traffic on the international road and stressed the importance of the event for the development of Central Asia’s transport infrastructure, increasing trade volumes and unlocking the transit potential.

«This project was implemented on a direct instruction of the First President-Leader of Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev. The opening of this road symbolizes an intensive development of our strategic partnership, as determined by Nursultan Nazarbayev and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev,» said Mamin.

Askar Mamin noted that symbolism of the project launched as part of The Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan, the opening ceremony of which was attended by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

«The state visit of the Head of State to Uzbekistan in April 2019 gave an additional impetus to the development of the bilateral cooperation,» said the Kazakh PM.

According to him, the relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have reached a brand new level in recent years and have acquired a steady positive trend. This is confirmed by the annual growth in mutual trade. Last year, bilateral trade amounted to $3 billion. Positive growth trend is observed this year as well.

In turn, Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov noted strategic importance of the event for the two neighboring fraternal countries.

«Successful implementation of this project under the Nurly Zhol state program will give a new impulse to the Silk Road trade flows and the development of our entire region,» said Aripov, noting that «this highway is of paramount importance for further activation of trade and economic relations between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.»

During his working visit to Mangystau region, Askar Mamin visited a number of innovative industrial enterprises. He was reported about the implementation of infrastructure projects and the development of green economy in the region, and the progress of construction of new cultural and tourist facilities.

Askar Mamin got familiarized himself with the development of renewable energy sources in the region, construction and reconstruction of the roads. A number of projects for the construction of solar and wind power plants with a total capacity of 50.6MW have already been implemented in the region. It is expected that by 2021 renewable energy sources with a capacity of 147.6MW will be operating in the region.

During a visit to Schlumberger Aktau Megabase, Askar Mamin surveyed new production and service facilities of the company servicing oil fields. The company currently covers the needs of most customers in Kazakhstan.

The PM got familiarized himself with the work of the Caspi Bitumen joint venture, which specializes in production of high quality road bitumen. The joint venture was established by JSC NC KazMunayGas and CITIC Kazakhstan LLP. The company can process up to 1 million tonnes of tarry oil and produce up to 520 thousand tonnes of various-grade bitumen per annum. The company has produced 37% of all road bitumen in Kazakhstan in 2018.

During the visit to the Caspian desalination plant, the head of the Government heard a report on the second stage of the plant’s modernization which will let produce 40,000 m³ of drinking water per day for the residents of Munayli, Karakiyansky and Tupkaragan districts.

The Prime Minister also visited construction sites of a new tourism complex and Abish Kekilbayev Cultural Center. The total area of ​​the cultural center is 9.5 thousand m². The facility will be commissioned by the end of 2020.

Askar Mamin also examined a new 800-bed hotel located on the coast of the Caspian Sea. The project will be commissioned in June 2020.