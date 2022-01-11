Kazakh, Uzbek PMs talk by phone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov talked by phone with his Uzbek colleague Abdulla Aripov, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

Uzbek Prime Minister Aripov congratulated Alikhan Smailov on the appointment to the post of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The sides reiterated their readiness to strengthen strategic partnership both in bilateral and multilateral formats.

The Government of Kazakhstan, according to Smailov, remains committed to deepening strategic partnership with the fraternal nation of Uzbekistan. He went on to express confidence that plans agreed within the bilateral agenda of cooperation will be implemented through joint efforts.

Uzbekistan is one of the biggest trade partners of Kazakhstan. About 70% of all regional trade in Central Asia falls at Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. The two-way trade totaled $3,26 billion in 10 months of 2021.