Kazakh, Uzbek parliaments sign Cooperation Roadmap in Tashkent

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM – Speaker of the Kazakh Senate Maulen Ashimbayev had arrived for an official visit to Uzbekistan where he met with his counterpart Senate Speaker of the Oliy Majlis Tanzila Narbayeva, Kazinform correspondent reports.

During the meeting in Tashkent, the sides noted high pace of development of Kazakh-Uzbek bilateral relations and stressed it is important to further deepen it.

«Kazakhstan attaches great importance to further deepening of fraternal ties between our countries. The two countries are reliable strategic partners and allies. It is crucial to maintain the high ante established by the heads of our states and promote inter-parliamentary cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan,» Maulen Ashimbayev said at the meeting.

One of the goals of the current visit, according to Speaker Ashimbayev, is to activate the work of the special Commission for cooperation between the upper chambers of the Kazakh and Uzbek parliaments.

The Uzbek side, in turn, expressed confidence that joint constructive work of parliamentarians will promote further strengthening of the Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership and comprehensive interaction.

«Cooperation in political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres is growing robustly,» said Tanzila Narbayeva.

Following results of the meeting, Speaker Ashimbayev and Speaker Tanzila Narbayeva signed the Cooperation Roadmap for 2021-2022 between the senates of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan and other documents.

The sides were confident that the package of documents signed will give a new impulse to the development and deepening of inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two nations.