Kazakh, Uzbek leaders talk over phone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev have had a telephone conversation, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Both Presidents commended the progressive development of the bilateral cooperation in various areas, outlining the new joint projects on the countries’ agenda to be carried out in the years to come.

Having discussed the situation in Central Asia, the Leaders agreed to focus jointly on ensuring stability and security in the region. Both countries intend to provide economic and humanitarian aid to the Kyrgyz people.

During the talk, Tokayev and Mirziyoyev welcomed the results of the SCO Summit held under the Russian presidency on November 10.



