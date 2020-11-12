Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kazakh, Uzbek leaders talk over phone

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
12 November 2020, 10:19
Kazakh, Uzbek leaders talk over phone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev have had a telephone conversation, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Both Presidents commended the progressive development of the bilateral cooperation in various areas, outlining the new joint projects on the countries’ agenda to be carried out in the years to come.

Having discussed the situation in Central Asia, the Leaders agreed to focus jointly on ensuring stability and security in the region. Both countries intend to provide economic and humanitarian aid to the Kyrgyz people.

During the talk, Tokayev and Mirziyoyev welcomed the results of the SCO Summit held under the Russian presidency on November 10.


President of Kazakhstan    Uzbekistan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed