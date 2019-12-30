Go to the main site
    Kazakh, Uzbek leaders congratulate each other on upcoming New Year

    30 December 2019, 20:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev held telephone talks, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    During the talks the heads of state commended high dynamics of bilateral ties and discussed further strengthening of cooperation.

    The talks further focused on the implementation of the agreements reached following the results of President Tokayev’s state visit to Uzbekistan on April 14-15.

    The sides also touched upon successful holding of the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan which stepped up cooperation in the sphere of culture, arts, science, and education.

    The President of Kazakhstan extended his congratulations to Shavkat Mirziyoyev on the occasion of the upcoming New Year and wished him further success in the state activities and to the fraternal people of Uzbekistan – wellbeing and prosperity.


