    Kazakh, Uzbek Heads of State hold phone talk

    16 March 2022, 19:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A phone talk between Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took place, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    The Heads of State discussed the prospects for the development of Kazakh-Uzbek statistic partnership with a focus on strengthening trade and economic and cultural and humanitarian cooperation, expanding regional cooperation.

    Special attention was placed on the effective implementation of the agreements reached during the State visit of President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to Kazakhstan as well as close coordination of the efforts aimed at mitigating negative consequences of the foreign economic situation.

    In conclusion, the Presidents exchanged congratulations on the upcoming Nauryz holiday.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan President of Kazakhstan
