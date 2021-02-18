Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakh, Uzbek FMs hold talks

Kudrenok Tatyana
18 February 2021, 16:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi held negotiations with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov who is in Nur-Sultan on a working visit, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the talks, the sides discussed the relevant issues of bilateral cooperation and international agenda as well as confirmed their mutual interest in deepening of the Kazakh-Uzbek strategic partnership. Tileuberdi and Kamilov also reiterated the importance of further expansion of contacts at top and high levels.

The sides also gave consideration to the schedule of bilateral events for the first half of 2021.

Earlier it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had received Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov in the Akorda presidential residence.

Foreign policy    Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan   
